© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Tom Fitton, Judicial Watch | MASSIVE Obama Conspiracy Against Trump!
Judicial Watch President @TomFitton joins "The Larry O'Connor Show" to discuss Alejandro Mayorkas personally denying Secret Service protection to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the targeting of Donald Trump by the FBI during the 2016 Election.