Virginia Governor Election #UNRIG #Solutions. The Rep vs Dem turd-flinging contest has begun, as usual, with each candidate repeating current event narratives, saying things most people agree with, talking trash on THE ONLY OTHER CANDIDATE ON THE BALLOT and doing whatever their shadow-gov boss says: Sign legislation to benefit The Club and give speeches to quell public dissent. It's two puppets with the same commie "Bi-Partisan" string-puller, isn't it?

I have the perfect #Solution. It's Robert David Steele's #UNRIG. It's Chuck Norris' "Black Belt Patriotism". It's Sri Dharma Pravartaka Acharya's "Interregnum".

The #Solution is: Write in Matthew Tankersley for Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia. This will first defeat the rigged Domin8n voting machines and set an example for the rest of the states: This is what happens when the DS F’s around with old-school Virginia boys. George Washington, Thomas Jefferson kinds of dudes. You find out real quick #snakeyear Sic Semper Tyrannis! I promise you this, Virginians: I will say “NO” to tyranny a lot as your Governor.

I was born in Virginia and am a registered Independent voter in Virginia.



