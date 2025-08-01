BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Virginia Governor Election #UNRIG #Solutions
MJTank
MJTank
26 followers
Follow
17 views • 1 month ago

Virginia Governor Election #UNRIG #Solutions. The Rep vs Dem turd-flinging contest has begun, as usual, with each candidate repeating current event narratives, saying things most people agree with, talking trash on THE ONLY OTHER CANDIDATE ON THE BALLOT and doing whatever their shadow-gov boss says: Sign legislation to benefit The Club and give speeches to quell public dissent. It's two puppets with the same commie "Bi-Partisan" string-puller, isn't it?

I have the perfect #Solution. It's Robert David Steele's #UNRIG. It's Chuck Norris' "Black Belt Patriotism". It's Sri Dharma Pravartaka Acharya's "Interregnum".

The #Solution is: Write in Matthew Tankersley for Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia. This will first defeat the rigged Domin8n voting machines and set an example for the rest of the states: This is what happens when the DS F’s around with old-school Virginia boys. George Washington, Thomas Jefferson kinds of dudes. You find out real quick #snakeyear Sic Semper Tyrannis! I promise you this, Virginians: I will say “NO” to tyranny a lot as your Governor.

I was born in Virginia and am a registered Independent voter in Virginia.

Write "Campaign Donation" in the message box- Campaign Donations in $USD accepted via CashApp@MJTank108. Yard signs, vinyl banners coming available. I could really use your support, but please don't donate more than you can afford. Spreading valid info, like this video, especially where Virginians will see it is great help, thanks!

Contact info so you can invite me to your Alt-News media podcast is at www.linktr.ee/mjtank108

Referenced previous videos on the MJTank channel:

I’m the landscaper that came out of the woodwork for this purpose. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0X0txhhUeKA

I already said I would do this or something like this for you and The United States. https://rumble.com/v4hhg0u-quantum-physics-of-freedom-6grandfathers-eagle-oath.html

100+ year old American wisdom https://www.brighteon.com/30510348-b8a2-413e-bb83-1309ec3e0601

Authenticity is 4x stronger than love https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tBb6oXmK7f0



Keywords
winningelectiongovernormagatyrannyvirginiasolutionsolutionstradlifeunrigftwmatthew tankersley
