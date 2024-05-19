Doctors paid $250,000 for giving the COVID vaccine to 70% of patients, says Peter McCullough, MD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Leaked Document Reveals Big Pharma Paying Doctors A Quarter Of A Million Dollar Bonuses For COVID 19 Vaccine Bonuses
“Do you know there was a leaked letter from Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield? A typical doctor could have 1000-2000 Blue Cross Blue Shield patients in their panel. If the doctor got to 70% of his population vaccinated with the COVID vaccine, you know what the bonus was to the doctor?”
“About a quarter million.
"So the question on the table is, was Blue Cross just giving a doctor a quarter million dollars or were they paid through the government, through the Biden administration COVID community core money? So I think what's happening is money is passing from the government to the insurance companies. The insurance companies are juicing the system and leveraging the system.
"Why would CVS and Walgreens be giving out vaccines? They have to be getting government money to do this. They're not gonna waste their time doing this, right? So the government must be behind this.”
The story on The Vigilant News Network (by The Vigilant Fox) is posted here:
https://vigilantnews.com/post/dr-peter-mccullough-reveals-how-much-doctors-were-bribed-to-push-covid-shots/
The leaked memo is posted here:
https://providers.anthem.com/docs/gpp/KY_CAID_PU_COVID19VaccineProviderIncentiveProgram.pdf
The full interview that Peter McCullough, MD did with “The Tommy T Podcast” is posted here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J78HyjhcqnQ
The Vigilant Fox’s X account ( @VigilantFox ) is here:
https://twitter.com/VigilantFox
