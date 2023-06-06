BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NATURAL or MANMADE Impossible Ancient Ruins Uncovered in North America Sage Wall Montana Megaliths
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
2
173 views • 06/06/2023

Bright Insight

June 5, 2023

Look and think for yourself...Is this bizarre wall found in the middle of nowhere in Montana natural, OR, lost ancient ruins (that are not supposed to exist)? The Sage Wall (also referred to as 'Montana Megaliths') is raising serious questions about what may be possible for lost ancient civilizations of North America.

Go Follow Mike's YouTube Channel! / @wanderingwolf

Tickets for October Conference!: https://cpakonline.com/

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cpak-xii...

VISIT the Sage Wall in Montana: https://sagemountain.org/contact/

Support me on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/BrightInsight

Follow me on:

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/BrightInsight

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bright_insi...

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrightInsight6

https://brightinsight.locals.com/support

https://www.subscribestar.com/bright-...

Or, Tip me on Venmo! @bright_insight

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pZ6FkRV5IXM

Keywords
north americaimpossiblebright insightancient ruinsmontana megalithssage walllost ancient civilizations
