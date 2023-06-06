NATURAL or MANMADE Impossible Ancient Ruins Uncovered in North America Sage Wall Montana Megaliths

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bright Insight
June 5, 2023
Look and think for yourself...Is this bizarre wall found in the middle of nowhere in Montana natural, OR, lost ancient ruins (that are not supposed to exist)? The Sage Wall (also referred to as 'Montana Megaliths') is raising serious questions about what may be possible for lost ancient civilizations of North America.
Go Follow Mike's YouTube Channel! / @wanderingwolf
Tickets for October Conference!: https://cpakonline.com/
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cpak-xii...
VISIT the Sage Wall in Montana: https://sagemountain.org/contact/
Support me on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/BrightInsight
Follow me on:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/BrightInsight
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bright_insi...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrightInsight6
https://brightinsight.locals.com/support
https://www.subscribestar.com/bright-...
Or, Tip me on Venmo! @bright_insight
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pZ6FkRV5IXM