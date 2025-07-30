BrightLearn - Love and Survival: The Scientific Basis for the Healing Power of Intimacy by Dr. Dean Ornish

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This podcast explores Dr. Dean Ornish's book "Love and Survival: The Scientific Basis for the Healing Power of Intimacy" and his groundbreaking insights on the vital role of love and intimacy in health and survival, discussing scientific evidence and personal stories that highlight how emotional connections can transform well-being and even reverse disease.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Find a copy of this amazing book here.