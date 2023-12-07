Horrifying Moments! How Ukrainian Troops Blew Up Three Russian Tank Battalions in One Week

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US Military News
Dec 6, 2023
Today, we're delving into the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, where recent reports suggest that Ukrainian forces have dealt a significant blow to the Russian military, destroying three tank battalions in a single week.
The Ukrainian military provided updates indicating the destruction of 81 tanks, essentially wiping out approximately three Russian tank battalions. Alongside this, around 5,760 Russian soldiers were reportedly taken out of action, accompanied by the destruction of 108 armored vehicles. These numbers raise pertinent questions about the sustainability of Russia's military operations, especially considering the challenging fall and winter conditions on the battlefield.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XNrFKiXFEis