Horrifying Moments! How Ukrainian Troops Blew Up Three Russian Tank Battalions in One Week
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
29 views • 12/07/2023

US Military News


Dec 6, 2023


Today, we're delving into the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, where recent reports suggest that Ukrainian forces have dealt a significant blow to the Russian military, destroying three tank battalions in a single week.


The Ukrainian military provided updates indicating the destruction of 81 tanks, essentially wiping out approximately three Russian tank battalions. Alongside this, around 5,760 Russian soldiers were reportedly taken out of action, accompanied by the destruction of 108 armored vehicles. These numbers raise pertinent questions about the sustainability of Russia's military operations, especially considering the challenging fall and winter conditions on the battlefield.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XNrFKiXFEis

russiawarus military newsukrainetankbattalionsblew up
