Making Order Out of Chaos Confirms Gary Harpst is Critical to Leading Yourself and Others

“Order springs forth from chaos,” affirms Gary Harpst. Gary is a leadership expert and the author of Built to Beat Chaos: Biblical Wisdom for Leading Yourself and Others. Gary shares insight into the model of leadership that God created for man. In the beginning, Gary points out, God began with chaos and created order from it. Chaos is not a bad thing, but rather an opportunity to produce something beautiful out of it. The Lord gave us a heart, a mind, and imagination that can come together to create action for His glory! Leadership is rooted in that action, and a true leader is someone who has the desire and reason to move toward a purpose with a group of like-minded people.
TAKEAWAYS
To lead well, you must stay close to God, spend time with other believers, read scripture daily, and listen to the Lord’s voice
Holiness in the Bible is rooted in purpose - if we are fulfilling God’s will for our lives, then we are living a Holy life
Work is hard! It’s not meant to be easy - it’s meant to be meaningful
Without a right and Godly purpose, any action that a leader takes is meaningless
