Patterns of Behavior That Lead to Separation: Parents and Children

My commentary on the 2024 Vayetze torah portion.
Other videos cited:
Patterns of Behavior That Lead to Separation: Jacob and Laban - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eJlr7Kkh6qE&list=PLEoS4nxAcC-jwxwis0Hq-nzin_LiY5GIG&index=12&t=4s
Steven Anderson | Child Abuser Lands in Psych Ward - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gYCE3ekdA_o&t=1892s
Bible verses covered:
Exodus 20:12
Ephesians 6:1-2
Matthew 10:34-36
Genesis 31:2-6, 12-13; 2:24; 31:14-16, 20-21, 26-28, 31, 36-40, 43-44, 51-52, 55; 32:1-2
Ephesians 6:1-4
