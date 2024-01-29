A Journey Of Health with Teresa Ojinma Kinesiologist, Essential Somatics Movement Teacher

Teresa Ojinma is the owner of Home Fitness Plus in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada serving in her community as a Clinical Exercise Physiologist, Kinesiologist and Essential Somatics Movement Teacher, with a mission to empower people through love, relationship, connection, education, application and practice, to know and understand the responsibility we have as human beings to gain a greater self-awareness that leads to transformation, restoration, healing, freedom and success in all areas of life.





Teresa has a wonderful story of her own journey to health; from getting her thoughts in line with the Truth of Yah's word, and allowing the Holy Spirit to guide her to just what she needed when she needed it, learning to let go of mindsets that were a hindrance to her healing, along with a testimony of the faithfulness of the Body of Messiah to be his hands and feet of love. All who take the time to listen to Teresa's story will certainly come away blessed , hopeful and empowered to face the giants in their own lives.





https://homefitnessplus.ca/









/ @homefitnessplus2385





