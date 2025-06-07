Babylon is fallen: the evil roman catholic church castrated choir boys until 1903

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The practice of castration for choir boys within the babylonian roman catholic church was officially ended in 1903 with the Vatican banning castrati. The last known castrato, Alessandro Moreschi, died in 1922, and recordings of his singing are the only surviving examples of this voice type.
How evil can this satanic church be?
"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington