UPDATE: Judge Ruling on Fani Willis Case | SEKULOW

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
American Center for Law and Justice | UPDATE: Judge Ruling on Fani Willis Case. Judge Scott McAfee is still trying to decide if he wants to hear more testimony in the Fani Willis/Nathan Wade investigation. If he chooses to do so, a deputy district attorney from a neighboring county could take the stand. The potential witness allegedly has evidence that Willis is guilty of obstruction of justice.