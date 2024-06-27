BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Donald Trump VS Joe Biden (June 27th 2024) Custom Commentary EDIT
Random Clips
Random Clips
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • 10 months ago

NOTE: This custom version of the debate is largely unedited so you won't miss much. It's still good for a first time watch as I made sure to rewind during most interruptions. If you've already seen the debate: Post debate commentary begins at 1:43:34.

Watch this version for commentaries such as: 1: Partial commentary during the debate (with Steven Crowder) and 2: Other commentaries during commercial breaks (with Patrick Bet-David and Alex Jones) and 3: Over 2+ hours of post debate commentary from Steven Crowder, Alex Jones, Patrick Bet-David, Scott Adams, Candace Owens, Charlie Kirk, Jack Posobiec, Roger Stone & Luke Rudkowski. Plus some additional short videos and clips in between. 

Keywords
trumpdementiaalex jonesinfowarsdebateroger stonedemocratbidenrepublicancrowderalzheimerscandace owenscustomscott adamsposobiecrudkowskipbd
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy