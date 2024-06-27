Donald Trump VS Joe Biden (June 27th 2024) Custom Commentary EDIT

NOTE: This custom version of the debate is largely unedited so you won't miss much. It's still good for a first time watch as I made sure to rewind during most interruptions. If you've already seen the debate: Post debate commentary begins at 1:43:34.

Watch this version for commentaries such as: 1: Partial commentary during the debate (with Steven Crowder) and 2: Other commentaries during commercial breaks (with Patrick Bet-David and Alex Jones) and 3: Over 2+ hours of post debate commentary from Steven Crowder, Alex Jones, Patrick Bet-David, Scott Adams, Candace Owens, Charlie Kirk, Jack Posobiec, Roger Stone & Luke Rudkowski. Plus some additional short videos and clips in between.