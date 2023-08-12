Summer Harvest + Homemade Dog Food! 🇯🇵 🤩🐶👍🏾

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Good Day from Kamakura, Japan! 🇯🇵 My second round of cucumber plants have begun to produce, giving me my first beautiful fruit to go with my abundant tomato harvest that’s still going strong. I also harvested and cooked the edamame, okra and green beans. It’s turned out to be a very good spring and summer growing season. 🙏🏿👍🏾🤩🐶