The 'Trans Day Of Vengeance'-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-MARCH 31 2023

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, transgender school shooter Audrey Hale died at the hands of Nashville police after she had murdered 3 children and 3 adults at the Covenant Christian School in Tennessee. But those kids were not her main target, she was gunning for the pastor with whom she had been having counseling, and when she couldn't find him she murdered his 6-year old daughter and 5 others instead. So far, the police have released just about everything related to the shooting, everything that is except the Transgender Manifesto that Audrey Hale used as a 'field manual'. Why won't they show us the manifesto? I will hazard a guess and say they won't release it because it would show a detailed plan to murder Christians who won't bow to the demands of the transgender nazis. Hey, here's a great question. Why are so many members of ANTIFA transgender? On this special edition of the Prophecy News Podcast, we open our King James Bibles and show you the demonic transgender agenda and the war they are waging against Christians across America.

