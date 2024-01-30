Iran | WWIII ALERT!!! Iran revealed to have nuclear weapons as GOP Senators call for direct war with Iran!

"All credible intelligence suggests Iran has nuclear weapons as GOP warmongering Senators call for direct strikes on Iran | Isreal quietly admits it fabricated reports of Hamas atrocities to generate public support for genocidal Gaza war | Biden caught in another lie--admits he could shut down border immediately if he gets more Ukraine war funding | GOP RINO Senators reach deal to grant amnesty to illegals | Judge in absurd $83 million rape case against Trump revealed to have been former mentor to E. Jean Carroll's attorney | 1/5 of voters say they will vote for whoever Taylor Swift endorses | Nearly half of DC jury pool says J6ers deserve death or life in prison!
Lifewave X39 patches | Activate your natural stem cells to naturally heal your body and restore your youth - https://lifewave.com/fireduptxlawyer
Gold and silver with Dr. Kirk Elliott - https://kirkelliottphd.com/fireduptxlawyer/
The Wellness Company | Telemedicine, pandemic preparedness, and supplements - https://www.twc.health/fireduptxlawyer
Survival supplies, emergency food, water filtration, solar generators, etc - http://preparewithpaul.com
Cue Streaming | Patriot-owned live TV and on-demand streaming service with more channels for less money than Hulu or YouTube TV - fireduptxlawyer.mycuestreaming.com
Patriot Mobile | Dump your woke cell service provider -
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.