A crocodile swam into a house in Florida during hurricane.

Adding, from 'The White Papers':

"The Aftermath of Hurricane Helene: Americans Left Behind (https://whitepapersinstitute.substack.com/p/the-aftermath-of-hurricane-helene)"

In the wake of Hurricane Helene, many communities across the United States faced flooding, loss of power, a lack of food and water, and of course limited monetary and logistical support in order to see that Americans received the aid they so desperately need.

FEMA does not have the money to rebuild every home, compensate everyone for Hurricane related costs, or cover the restoration of every road and bridge being destroyed.

However; FEMA has ample resources that it dispenses to immigrants who arrive to this country instead of Americans.

The agency spends more than $800 million each year on shelter programs for recent immigrant arrivals, including and especially for illegal immigrants, but can only be bothered to help out with $750 to individual Americans effected by Hurricane Helene.

The United Nations is handing out hundreds of millions of dollars in pre-paid debit cards to immigrants who are in transit to the United States, but we could not find a single United Nations page that said the sprawling international bureaucracy was spending a single dime to assist American flood and Hurricane victims.

