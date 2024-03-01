Battle for Brazil: CIA Influence, Censorship, and Criminal Presidents

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker Carlson
Feb 29, 2024
The Biden administration helped install a pro-Chinese government in Brazil, which immediately shut down opposition media and began arresting dissidents. Here are two of its victims.
Chapters:
00:00 Intro
01:19 Eduardo Bolsonaro
07:00 The printed vote amendment
16:30 The similarities between America and Brazil
22:05 Paulo Figueiredo
29:50 2024 U.S. election predictions
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZLRLPFOtaKs