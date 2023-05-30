'We knew we were going to kill people. That's premeditated murder,' says David Martin, PhD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
We (They) Murdered People With Remdesivir. "When Anthony Fauci, Ralph Baric, Peter Daszak, and others made the decision that we should inject Remdesivir into patients with COVID. We knew we were going to kill people. That's premeditated murder... we knew we were going to do it."
David Martin, PhD tweeted on May 19, 2023.
https://twitter.com/DrDMartinWorld/status/1659648084488355840
In a 2018 Ebola study, Remdesivir killed 53% of the patients.
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News