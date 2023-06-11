© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Homeless To Independence Inc. IS NOW ON THE WHATNOT APP
06-11-23 Homeless To Independence Inc is now on Whatnot.com
It is an online live auction platform...check out our upcoming sales shows:
https://whatnot.com/invite/annmartinfrey
The above link will also save you $10 on your purchase(s)!!
SUPPORTING HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC ON WHATNOT.COM WILL HELP US TO SERVICE EVEN MORE -
While John will be doing the outreach routes, within 5-States, I will be on WHATNOT.COM raising funds...
VIDEO PODCAST OUTLINING HOW WE ARE GOING TO ACCOMPLISH EVEN MORE:
https://rumble.com/v2tkbpm-06-11-23-homeless-to-independence-inc.-is-now-live-auction-style-selling-on.html
Thank you for supporting Homeless To Independence Inc. and the people we serve!
