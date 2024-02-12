BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Seasons of Faith: Enduring for a Greater Purpose
The Daniel Collins
In this sermon, the speaker encourages listeners to staunchly keep faith in God during trying times. The speaker elaborates on the notion that every challenge or hardship one faces is simply for a season and contains an underlying reason from God. References from the Bible - such as from Corinthians, Ecclesiastes, and Romans - are used to explain the idea that challenges test and thereby strengthen faith, and they are also a part of God's grand plan. The sermon concludes with a prayer in gratitude towards God and an urge for the listeners to share the message of maintaining faith during difficult times.


00:00 Introduction and Praise
00:58 The Importance of Faith
01:39 Faith Tested for a Season
03:44 The Power of Perseverance
05:27 The Reason Behind Suffering and Trials
06:31 God's Plan and Purpose
08:34 The Role of Jesus in Our Faith
09:11 Closing Prayer and Encouragement

trustfaithtrialssufferingpraiseworshiptestinghopepurposeendurance
