Will Red Heifers Start War with Arabs?

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
Apr 23, 2024
Today is all about the Red Heifers. Will these animals cause a War with the Arabs? We take a look at the Temple History, the removal of the Al Aqsa Mosque, the Palestinian State and much more!
00:00 - Intro
01:49 - Red Heifers
04:41 - Muslims who Follow the Quran
05:56 - Removal of the Al Aqsa Mosque
07:48 - Leslie Johnson Dream
11:52 - Palestinian State Agreement
13:55 - Why Jews Need a Temple
16:52 - Prophetic Implications
22:17 - Stan’s Books
