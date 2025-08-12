Pentavalent Easyfive-TT vaccine 13 days after dry drop: Nanotechnology

Pentavalent Easyfive-TT vaccine 13 days after dry drop, manufactured by the Indian laboratory Panacea Biotec. Graphene oxide and micro-nanotechnological elements can be seen.

Dr. Liliana Zelada Rück. August 3, 2025

This type of vaccine is administered to children from 2 months of age and acts (supposedly) against five serious diseases: diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, hepatitis B, and diseases caused by Haemophilus influenzae type b (meningitis and pneumonia).

Source @La Quinta Columna International

