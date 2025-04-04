BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Historians Prove Jesus is Historical (Proof He is Real/Existed outside of the Bible)
DudeNamedDuncan
DudeNamedDuncan
79 views • 5 months ago

Is Jesus Christ real? Did He actually exist? In this video, we explore sources outside of the Bible (extrabiblical) written by ancient non-Christian historians and writers—some of whom disliked Jesus and Christians—who prove He: existed, was crucified under Pontius Pilate, was worshiped by his earliest followers, and performed miracles.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@DudeNamedDuncan

Chapters

00:00Intro

00:50Flavius Josephus, Antiquities of the Jews

01:35The Babylonian Talmud

02:27Tacitus, Annals

03:43Lucian of Samosata, The Passing of Peregrinus

04:44Pliny the Younger, Letters

05:37Phlegon, Phlegon's 13th book

06:48Summary

