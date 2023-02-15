Maryland vs Massachusetts Cannabis

The Green Rush is a cannabis business talk show produced by Pro Cannabis Media discussing news issues in the cannabis market and each week conducts a deeper dive into specific topics of the industry.







This week we discuss: MA vs MD





Guests:

Mitch Trellis Remedy Dispensary in Maryland

https://www.linkedin.com/in/mitchelltrellis/

Rob DiFazio CEO CNA Stores Amsbury

https://www.linkedin.com/in/rob-difazio-1622093/





Hosts:

*Jimmy Young, Host of Pro Cannabis Media

https://www.linkedin.com/in/jimmy-young

*Doug Miller, Maja Essentials Adult Wellness Cafe

*Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/





Episode 1,112 The #TalkingHedge...

https://youtu.be/uuRcwf3mWi8



