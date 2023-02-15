Maryland vs Massachusetts Cannabis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Green Rush is a cannabis business talk show produced by Pro Cannabis Media discussing news issues in the cannabis market and each week conducts a deeper dive into specific topics of the industry.
This week we discuss: MA vs MD
Guests:
Mitch Trellis Remedy Dispensary in Maryland
https://www.linkedin.com/in/mitchelltrellis/
Rob DiFazio CEO CNA Stores Amsbury
https://www.linkedin.com/in/rob-difazio-1622093/
Hosts:
*Jimmy Young, Host of Pro Cannabis Media
https://www.linkedin.com/in/jimmy-young
*Doug Miller, Maja Essentials Adult Wellness Cafe
*Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 1,112 The #TalkingHedge...
https://youtu.be/uuRcwf3mWi8