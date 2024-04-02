BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Horrifying Moments! Russian Losses in Ukraine War Hit Another Grim Milestone
13 views • 04/02/2024

US Military News


Mar 31, 2024


Today, our focus shifts to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, where Russian losses have reached yet another grim milestone. As tensions escalate and the human cost continues to mount, it's crucial to examine the evolving dynamics of this conflict.


Recent reports from Kyiv's military reveal the profound impact of this conflict on Russian forces, particularly in terms of losses in armored vehicles, averaging over 500 per month. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry, in a statement shared on social media, applauded the destruction of 13,000 Russian armored combat vehicles within the first 24 months of the conflict, attributing this success to the swift dismantling of Russian weaponry by Ukrainian forces.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TcgOd9b4_is

