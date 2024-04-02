US Military News





Mar 31, 2024





Today, our focus shifts to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, where Russian losses have reached yet another grim milestone. As tensions escalate and the human cost continues to mount, it's crucial to examine the evolving dynamics of this conflict.





Recent reports from Kyiv's military reveal the profound impact of this conflict on Russian forces, particularly in terms of losses in armored vehicles, averaging over 500 per month. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry, in a statement shared on social media, applauded the destruction of 13,000 Russian armored combat vehicles within the first 24 months of the conflict, attributing this success to the swift dismantling of Russian weaponry by Ukrainian forces.





For customers who want to become our memberships, you can click this link:( / @usmn .

For those who are already subscribers, you can still enjoy our content as usual. Thank You





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TcgOd9b4_is