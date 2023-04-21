Hi-Point Firearms Warranty: What was he doing to do this?

Hi-Point Firearms is a leading manufacturer of affordable firearms in the United States. In this podcast, we will be talking to the people behind Hi-Point about their company, their products, and the shooting sports.





Sponsors:

• Falco Holsters - https://bit.ly/3EVvmmJ

◦ Checkout code BANSHEE will save you 10%

• AmmoSquared – https://ammosquared.com/

• You – https://www.trb.fyi

◦ Visit the Partners and Discounts page at www.trb.fyi for all the ways to support the work I do here.





We will be covering a wide range of topics, including:





The history of Hi-Point Firearms

The company's current product line

The shooting sports

Gun safety

And more!

If you are interested in learning more about Hi-Point Firearms, or if you are just a fan of the shooting sports, then this podcast is for you. Subscribe today and join us for the next episode!





Join this channel to get access to perks:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCX4dhK-y9O2n8bYFAQAg4Zw/join





#teambanch @TheRogueBanshee #hipoint #firearms @HipointfirearmsHP #9mm





*** You can support our work by ***

♦ Shop our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee

♦ Check out our MERCH Store: https://bit.ly/2SpVCj3

♦ Become a Member of #TeamBansh here: https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo

♦ TRB AFFILIATES AND DISCOUNT CODES: https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee





-------

Social Media

Website

https://www.trb.fyi





Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee





Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee

-------





-------

Gear that I run





Computer

https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3





Studio

https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC





Camera and Mic

https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL





My 3d Printer setup

https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53

-------





-------

Credits

The Rogue Banshee Original Content

Credit: Jason Schaller

[email protected]

-------





The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.





Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.