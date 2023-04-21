Hi-Point Firearms Warranty: What was he doing to do this?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hi-Point Firearms is a leading manufacturer of affordable firearms in the United States. In this podcast, we will be talking to the people behind Hi-Point about their company, their products, and the shooting sports.
Sponsors:
• Falco Holsters - https://bit.ly/3EVvmmJ
◦ Checkout code BANSHEE will save you 10%
• AmmoSquared – https://ammosquared.com/
• You – https://www.trb.fyi
◦ Visit the Partners and Discounts page at www.trb.fyi for all the ways to support the work I do here.
We will be covering a wide range of topics, including:
The history of Hi-Point Firearms
The company's current product line
The shooting sports
Gun safety
And more!
If you are interested in learning more about Hi-Point Firearms, or if you are just a fan of the shooting sports, then this podcast is for you. Subscribe today and join us for the next episode!
Join this channel to get access to perks:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCX4dhK-y9O2n8bYFAQAg4Zw/join
#teambanch @TheRogueBanshee #hipoint #firearms @HipointfirearmsHP #9mm
*** You can support our work by ***
♦ Shop our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee
♦ Check out our MERCH Store: https://bit.ly/2SpVCj3
♦ Become a Member of #TeamBansh here: https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo
♦ TRB AFFILIATES AND DISCOUNT CODES: https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee
-------
Social Media
Website
https://www.trb.fyi
https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee
https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee
-------
-------
Gear that I run
Computer
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3
Studio
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC
Camera and Mic
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL
My 3d Printer setup
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53
-------
-------
Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
-------
The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.
Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.