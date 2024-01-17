Does Anybody Really Know What Day It Is?

• Test all things. Hold fast to what is good. • Showing up at the right time is important! It is a matter of obedience, not salvation. • A complete Biblical year is 364 days. • The Biblical year begins on the Wednesday following the vernal equinox. • Annual feast days fall on the same day of the week every year and never on a weekly Sabbath (Saturday). Heart of the Tribe YouTube Channel: / @heartofthetribe Mountain Torah Fellowship YouTube Channel: / @mountaintorahfellowship389 Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is? (When Does The Biblical Day Begin?) • Does Anybody Really Know What Time It...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.