Does Anybody Really Know What Day It Is?
Heart of the Tribe
• Test all things. Hold fast to what is good. • Showing up at the right time is important! It is a matter of obedience, not salvation. • A complete Biblical year is 364 days. • The Biblical year begins on the Wednesday following the vernal equinox. • Annual feast days fall on the same day of the week every year and never on a weekly Sabbath (Saturday). Heart of the Tribe YouTube Channel:    / @heartofthetribe   Mountain Torah Fellowship YouTube Channel:    / @mountaintorahfellowship389   Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is? (When Does The Biblical Day Begin?)    • Does Anybody Really Know What Time It...  


biblescripturetimemonthscalendarfeastsmoedmoedim

