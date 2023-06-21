Tom Renz | Why Do COVID Vaccines Matter for Trump's Second Term? (Part 2)

We've been talking alot about the cultural decline of America. The trans crap is literally promoting a mental disorder. It's a medical problem, and we are promiting and nurturuing it as if it's a good thing. People who have this disorder do things that mentally ill people do. A 12-year-old was raped in her school bathroom by a trans boy in their trans inclusive bathroom. If this was my 12 year old girl there would be alot more going on than there is. This has got to stop, we are putting our kids in danger. #Woke #Trans #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants #Truth #Lawfare

