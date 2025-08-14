Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 14 August 2025

👮‍♂️ The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 Units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades, two air assault brigades, one jaeger brigade, two assault regiments of the AFU and two territorial defence brigades close to Boyaro-Lezhachi, Korchakovka, Kiyanitsa, Khrapovshchina, Vakalovshchina, Yunakovka, Pershe Travnya, Varachino, and Andreyevka (Sumy region).

🔥 In Kharkov direction, units of one mechanised brigade and one territorial defence brigade of the AFU have been hit near Volchansk, Ambarnoye, and Sinelnikovo (Kharkov region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 155 troops, two tanks, one armoured fighting vehicle, nine motor vehicles, seven field artillery guns, including two NATO-made ones, two electronic warfare stations, and one ammunition depot.

📍 The Zapad Group's units took more advantageous lines and positions, engaged units of one tank brigade, two mechanised brigades and one assault brigade of the AFU near Senkovo, Glushkovka, Novosergeyevka, Kupyansk (Kharkov region), Kirovsk, and Kolodezi (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 225 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, and eight motor vehicles. Eight electronic warfare stations and three ammunition depots were neutralised.

🚩 As a result of resolute actions, the Yug Group's units liberated Shcherbinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of five mechanised brigades, one mountain assault brigade of the AFU and two territorial defence brigades near Minkovka, Fedorovka, Vasyukovka, Chervonoye, Nikiforovka, Berestok, Zvanovka, Novodmitrovka, and Stepanovka (DPR).

▪️ The enemy lost more than 265 troops, an armoured fighting vehicle, five motor vehicles, three field artillery guns, including one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, and two electronic warfare stations.

↗️ Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of enemy defences. Russian troops hit formations of four mechanised brigades, one jaeger brigade, one assault brigade, two assault regiments of the AFU, one marine brigade, and one national guard brigade near Novonikolayevka, Shevchenko, Dimitrov, Novoaleksandrovka, Krasny Liman, Udachnoye, Rodinskoye, and Krasnoarmeysk (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to more than 355 troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, including one Turkish-made Kirpi armoured vehicle, eight pickup trucks, five field artillery guns, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-37 counter-fire station.

🚩 As a result of resolute actions, the Vostok Group's units liberated Iskra (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Russian formations engaged manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades of the AFU and two territorial defence brigades near Poltavka, Zeleny Gai, Kulturnoye (Zaporozhye region), Voronoye (Dnepropetrovsk region), and Aleksandrograd (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 230 troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, eight motor vehicles, and two artillery guns, including one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer. Two electronic warfare stations were destroyed.

💥 The Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on units of one mechanised brigade, one mountain assault brigade, two coastal defence brigades of the AFU, and three territorial defence brigades close to Kamenskoye, Chervonaya Krinitsa, Stepovoye (Zaporozhye region), Tokarevka, Antonovka, and Kamyshany (Kherson region).

▪️ More than 85 Ukrainian troops, 10 motor vehicles, one 155-mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery system, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, seven electronic warfare stations, and an Israel-made RADA radar station have been neutralised.

✈️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack drones, missile troops, and artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have inflicted damage on the storage areas of UAVs, ammunition depots, temporary deployment areas of the AFU and foreign mercenaries in 147 areas.

🎯 Air defence systems shot down four guided aerial bombs and 268 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation the enemy has lost:

▫️ 665 aircraft,

▫️ 283 helicopters,

▫️ 77,184 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️ 625 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️ 24,572 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️ 1,585 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️ 28,500 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️ 39,648 units of support military vehicles.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry