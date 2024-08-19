8/19/2024 -- Earthquake unrest spreading to strange places -- Seismic update goes off the rails!

As if I couldn't top the last update, this one now has reached a new height of strangness. High strangeness peaks out about 3/4 of the way through this extremely long and arduous earthquake update.





I never know where things are going to lead, but sometimes they lead me into Bizzarro World in the Twilight Zone dimension!





This update will again be earning me some new "friends" in the military, as well as in the secret societies... and maybe even in the public school system hahaha





All in all, this update covers events worldwide, and goes off the rails a few times, first starting in Australia of all places, and ending up in the USA.





These locations all have something in common (the strange sites). See if you can manage to connect the dots (*hint has to do with radio waves / wireless power and ancient civilizations using such things apparently).





Twitch

https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc





Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos