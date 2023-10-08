South Africa is NOT the Bloodbath that MSM makes it out to be!

Rob Green and I discuss the city of Cape Town and it's liveability compared to reports from MSM and other locations in the world.

Rob has a successful research and recruiting business in SA. He has lived in some of the world's most desirable locations and has a keen eye on politics.

We talk about safety, power outages and the over reaching governments of the world and how it is affecting each and every person, no matter which group of criminals you favor. Discussion of United States, Canada, covid, masks, vaccines, government, health.GRM Search is an award-winning legal, insurance and tech recruitment consultancy with offices in Hong Kong, Johannesburg and Cape Town with partners in the offshore market, London, Singapore, and China.

GRM Search work closely with international law firms, global investment banks, financial institutions and multinational corporations to help their clients grow by investing in the right people through permanent or interim contracting solutions.

https://www.thegrmgroup.com/

https://youtu.be/wRT7P-VKM0k?si=5gALcc0y9HsiV_dq

https://za.linkedin.com/company/grm-intelligence