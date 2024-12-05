BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CTP Fight, Flight, Fade BTS/SP Video (CTP 20241207 S2E77)
JLenardDetroit
6 months ago

Declaring separation from Victimhood. Shall NOT be a Victim. Resolve to be a THINKER not one that PANICS if/when/where something unexpected (Black Swan event, small or large scale) happens. A degree of self-awareness that indeed "things happen" that one would prefer NOT. And choice to be a Mama/Pappa-Bear or an Ostrich (to put it in Parental sense) in that things are NOT just limited to what may harm you. Will you have any degree of Situational-Awareness, but avoid Paranoia (also not helpful)?!?!? Join this episode journey and learn/understand more!!!

CTP Fight, Flight, Fade BTS/SP Video of upcoming audio version drop: CTP 20241207 S2E77

While you may be uncertain, even FEARFUL to a degree, of Answers you may find from yourself NEVER EVER FEAR HONEST QUESTIONS!

terrorismterrorpoliticsdeathcrimepodcastchristianprepperslifeemotionalthinkingterroristsfightflightparanoiaparanoidreactingsituational awarenesspreparationreactionaryhystericsjlenarddetroitchristitutionalistfade
