Back in the Saddle - Chapter 39

By the time Ari returned, Yakov, who usually retired early, was already in bed and sound asleep. His peculiar whistling snore could be heard as Ari tiptoed down the hall and into his own room. Whatever his eccentricities, the old man’s religion had definitely cleansed his conscience and given him peace of mind. He seemed to drop off quickly and sleep soundly all night—and had scarcely expressed a worry since Ari had known him. “The Lord’s will is always best,” was a standard response when any difficulty did arise.





By contrast, Ari lay awake for a long time that night trying to fit the pieces of the puzzle together. He found himself in the uncomfortable but exhilarating position of being a double agent. Life had purpose once again… and excitement. That was what he loved. Danger was nothing to fear; it was a challenge to face and conquer. How to handle what lay before him was the question that troubled him now, and he lay awake turning the convoluted scenario over and over in his mind.





