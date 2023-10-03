National Parks - Missing People

David Paulides that need not be over looked or ever forgotten. The book is about missing people in North America and Canada that have been unsolved and unexplained. The book goes into each individual case and describes the scenario and facts of what happened. Some people vanish and then are found later with strange facts surrounding the circumstances. Others are never found and the book highlights on the events in honor of these missing people, alot who are taken from National Parks. The National Parks cover it up and do not maintain lists of these missing people or let it be known to the public. When David Paulides and company tried to get them to compile a list they wanted over a million dollars to do so. The book tries not to offer reasons or how these people vanished but evidence putting together a peculiar puzzle of how it happened. No one knows what happened to these people. Some would speculate common facts like kidnappers etc., but as you read more and more into the book you begin to wonder if it's something supernatural or even weird. But David never goes into this on his radio appearances or in the book in honor of the families who are having to go through these tragedies.

https://www.sott.net/article/263427-Missing-411-Unexplained-disappearances-of-people-that-have-never-been-solved