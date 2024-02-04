DarkHorse Podcast | Trojan Migration? The Evolutionary Lens with Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying





Streamed live on Jan 31, 2024

In this 210th episode, in a series of live discussions with Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying (both PhDs in Biology), we talk about the state of the world through an evolutionary lens.





In this episode, we discuss hypotheses about the border situation. Having just returned from Panama, Bret hypothesizes that there are two immigrations happening: the migration driven by the pursuit of greater economic opportunities in the United States, which includes people from all over the world, and a lot of families; and a second, cryptic migration which includes mostly people from China, of military age, heavily skewed towards men.





He also reviews a hypothesis from some years back, about the effect of the one-child policy in China, taken in concert with the tendency to prefer boys. We then discuss neurogenesis in pregnant mice; and also the “diaper spa” being opened in New Hampshire, which is only possible because we have stopped allowing ourselves to critique anti-social and anti-societal tendencies.



