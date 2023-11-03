Quo Vadis





In this video we share Our Lord's Prophetic Message to Mystic Luisa Piccarreta on the Warning.





The prophecies from no less than Jesus Christ to Servant of God Luisa Piccarreta are without a doubt happening in our own days.





Jesus Christ told mystic Servant of God Luisa Piccarreta way back in 1918:





"Don’t you remember how many times I showed you great mortality, cities depopulated, almost deserted, and you told Me, ‘No, don’t do this.





And if You really want to do it, You must allow them to have the time to receive the Sacraments?’ I am doing that; what else do you want?





But the heart of man is hard and not completely tired.





Man has not yet touched the summit of all evils, and therefore he is not yet satiated; so, he does not surrender, and looks with indifference even upon the epidemic.





But these are the preludes.





The time will come! — it will come — when I will make this evil and perverted generation almost disappear from the earth...





"...I will do unforeseen and unexpected things in order to confuse them, and make them comprehend the instability of human things and of themselves — to make them comprehend that God alone is the stable Being from Whom they can expect every good and that if they want Justice and Peace, they must come to the Fount of true Justice and of true Peace.





Otherwise, they will not be able to do anything; they will continue to struggle; and if it may seem that they will arrange peace, it will not be lasting, and the brawls will start again, more strongly.





My daughter, the way things are now, only my omnipotent finger can fix them.





At the right time I will place it, but great trials are needed and will occur in the world...





"There will be a general uproar — confusion everywhere. I will renew the world with the sword, with fire and with water, with sudden deaths, and with contagious diseases.





I will make new things.





The nations will form a sort of tower of Babel; they will reach the point of being unable to understand one another; the peoples will revolt among themselves; they will no longer want kings.





All will be humiliated, and peace will come only from Me.





And if you hear them say ‘peace’, that will not be true, but apparent.





Once I have purged everything, I will place my finger in a surprising way, and I will give the true Peace..."





According to seers around the world, we have now entered into the times of great tribulation, our Calvary, the hour of the Passion of the Church.





For the faithful, this is not a cause for fear, but anticipation that Jesus is near, active, and triumphing over evil.





Jesus will triumph through increasing events in both the natural and spiritual sphere.





The coming Warning will strengthen the Church for her Passion, fill her with the graces of the Kingdom of the Divine Will, and ultimately lead her to The Resurrection of the Church.





Luisa Piccarreta was born in Corato in the Province of Bari, Italy on April 23, 1865 and died there in the odor of sanctity on March 4, 1947.





