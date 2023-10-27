NEW APP!!! "BillBlaster" developed by Bannon War Room Team.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
NEW FREE APP!!! "BillBlaster" developed by Bannon War Room Team. Check it out.
Grace Chong on TimCastIRL announces new app “Bill Blaster” which makes calling, emailing, or texting your reps in congress and senate a breeze, cuts out the switchboard call and waiting game.
Full show:
https://rumble.com/v3rupt1-timcastirl-with-grace-chong.html