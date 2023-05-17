BREAKING: UN Prepares the World for New Pandemic Power Grab

Alex Jones exposes the UN plans for the next pandemic power grab.

Learn more here:

https://www.infowars.com/posts/learn-why-the-who-ended-the-covid-crisis/

https://www.infowars.com/posts/who-no-longer-designating-covid-19-as-public-health-emergency/

-----------------

Jesus said: “My people, your media is speaking about fear of the Chinese corona virus that is lying to you about the facts. Every year there are many people who catch the flu and thousands die each year from the flu. Many doctors prescribe tamiflu to help ease the symptoms of the flu. You recently read about a pharmacist who noticed no prescriptions of tamiflu have been ordered in his area. In other words the test and cases of the corona virus are including all the flu cases that are causing deaths. Only .5% of virus cases die. The authorities are pushing the nano vaccines that are more deadly than the virus. Refuse to take this vaccine that will change your DNA and you could die or have allergic reactions. The virus and this vaccine are all part of a means to reduce the world’s population. Trust in Me because you will be healed of any virus at My refuges.” [December 17, 2020 - JOHN LEARY]

--------------

Jesus said: “My people, many of you are learning that the Covid mRNA vaccines do not stop you from getting the Covid virus. You are also learning that people who contracted the Covid virus have a better immune system than those people who were forced to take the Covid mRNA vaccines. Now it is hard to trust your medical people who have been brainwashing the public with lies. You had a message last month when I told you the next pandemic virus will use a version of the black plague. Now you are surprised to see an article on the internet that is talking about a coming black plague from the lab. Even some people are now saying the next pandemic will be much worse than the Covid virus. The one world people are trying to scare your people and use fear tactics to control you. Their goal is still to reduce the population with lab made viruses and lab made mRNA vaccines. I warned My people not to take the mRNA vaccines because it does not stop you from getting Covid and the shots are killing some people with heart problems. These same evil people are banning ivermectin and other medicines that could heal people because they want more people to die from the Covid virus. They also are making up numbers of deaths from Covid that died from the flu or other causes. So when a new pandemic does come, you will see more scare and fear tactics to control people. Use known antibiotics early to treat any new virus, and again refuse to take any mRNA vaccines that will ruin your immune system, or possibly kill you from the side effects. If you see bodies on the ground, this will be a sign to come to My refuges so you can look upon My luminous cross and be healed of any virus. Trust in My Word and not the one world medical people who are trying to reduce the population.” [ March 21, 2023 - JOHN LEARY]

-----------------

CDC Boss: 'It's Time To Kill White People Who Refuse Vaccines' SQ;CAN THERE EVER BE ANY QUESTION OF THE WAR ON WHITES AND THE HATRED BEHIND THESE INSANE STATEMENTS ORIGINATING AS THE GATES OF HELL SWING WIDE OPEN?

https://rumble.com/v27r5ae-cdc-boss-its-time-to-kill-white-people-who-refuse-vaccines.html

-------------------

Here We Go Again: WHO Chief Warns of Potential Deadlier Disease than COVID, Urges Global Preparedness

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/05/here-we-go-again-who-chief-warns-potential/































