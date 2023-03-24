China's New International Payment System: CIPS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China's New International Payment System: CIPSPresentation: March 9, 2022
If any country wants to avoid the US and European Financial Surveillance, what alternative systems available for them? There are a couple of systems emerging where Central Banks, corporations and other Financial Institutions can use : 1st one is SPFS - Russian alternative to SWIFT and CHIPS which provides messaging, clearing and settlement services for cross border transactions. And another one CIPS - China’s alternative to SWIFT and CHIPS.