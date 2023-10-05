Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on October 4





▪️The AFU made another attempt to strike the Crimean peninsula.





Air defense units intercepted two Neptune anti-ship missiles near Cape Tarkhankut and over Sevastopol.





▪️Later, the AFU landing groups on jet skis and a boat headed in the direction of Cape Tarkhankut.





The enemy was timely detected and destroyed, one of the saboteurs was taken prisoner.





▪️The AFU again shelled the Bryansk region border areas with cluster munitions.





As a result of the shelling, residential houses, cars and power lines were damaged.





▪️Belgorod region was also subjected to another massive attack by Ukrainian drones.





Air defense units neutralized at least 19 drones over Belgorod, as well as Belgorod and Korochansky districts.





▪️In the Starobil's'k direction, the AFU assault groups again attempted attacks in the Tors'ke salient area.





Russian troops repelled all attacks and forced the enemy to retreat to their original lines with losses.





▪️On the southern flank of Bakhmut's defenses, position fighting continues in the area of Klishchiivka, which has been turned into ruins.





Russian artillerymen are striking at the village in the gray zone, foiling AFU attempts at an offensive.





▪️In the Orikhiv sector of the front, fierce fighting continues at the Robotyne-Verbove line.





The AFU made an unsuccessful attempt to advance to Novoprokopivka, but suffered losses and retreated.