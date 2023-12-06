SWINDON RESISTANCE: SWINDON SAYS NO TO CASHLESS SOCIETY - TESCO EXPRESS (04/11/23) -- UK

On 4th November 2023, Swindon Resistance held a mini rally outside Tesco Express in the town centre. This is the last remaining supermarket in town and it has gone card only on all self service tills. This is a slippery slope into a cashless society and a Central Bank Digital System. Slavery, not freedom!

We collected signatures on a petition to the CEO of Tesco Express to give customers the option of paying cash.

Speeches from Debbie Hicks, Andy Osborne and Piers Corbyn.





Find me on Telegram: @SwindonYV

Find me on Gab: @TomWho4





Please subscribe to my BitChute channel:

https://www.BitChute.com/channel/mrhellvis69/





Shared from and subscribe to:

MrHellvis69

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZLSAKgkerkyW/



