SWINDON RESISTANCE: SWINDON SAYS NO TO CASHLESS SOCIETY - TESCO EXPRESS (04/11/23) -- UK

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On 4th November 2023, Swindon Resistance held a mini rally outside Tesco Express in the town centre. This is the last remaining supermarket in town and it has gone card only on all self service tills. This is a slippery slope into a cashless society and a Central Bank Digital System. Slavery, not freedom!
We collected signatures on a petition to the CEO of Tesco Express to give customers the option of paying cash.
Speeches from Debbie Hicks, Andy Osborne and Piers Corbyn.
Find me on Telegram: @SwindonYV
Find me on Gab: @TomWho4
Please subscribe to my BitChute channel:
https://www.BitChute.com/channel/mrhellvis69/
Shared from and subscribe to:
MrHellvis69
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZLSAKgkerkyW/