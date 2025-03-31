Old School Films and Juan O Savin detail election fraud on an industrial scale - ACT OF WAR - PLUS a few interesting music videos.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
First Old School Films posts a music video celebrating cars with the internal combustion engine. Next Juan O Savin details coordinated election fraud on an industrial scale. Shawn Ryan then contributes sections from his interview with Jim Caviesel about experiences during the filming of "The Passion of Christ" My style is heavily influenced by music, films and other artists work to give the audience a more vivid and emotional understanding of how our country was almost lost to these killers. I ride a difficult line between tragedy and entertainment. I have been creating content for over 35 years. I thank God daily for this chance at sharing what I see and trying to give hope.