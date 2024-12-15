BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Women of January 6 w/ Jack Cashill
Ladies Love Politics
Ladies Love Politics
16 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • 6 months ago

Jack Cashill has authored more than dozen books and collaborated on another twenty. He’s written about everything from Obama’s presidency, race, firearms, and the Clinton Body Count. Today he’s here to discuss his most recent book Ashli: the Untold Story of the Women of January 6. It unveils not only the untold story of Ashli Babbit, but many other intrepid women who came to Washington D.C for one simple reason: to demand the Jacobin elite give back their freedom! Stay tuned and hear the story of January 6 the media doesn’t want you to know…

***
CHAPTERS:
What made you want to focus on the women of Jan 6?
0:00 - 3:28
Men fared worse in court while women fared worse at the Capitol. Why?
3:28 - 7:27
Do the women of Jan 6 regret attending the protest?
7:27 - 9:19
Will Jan 6 alter the way conservatives approach the criminal justice system? 9:19 - 10:43
Were any of the women mad that Trump didn't pardon any Jan 6 protestors? 10:43 - 14:24
Will Jan 6 keep Trump supporters from showing up to protests in the future? 14:24 - 18:57
Was Rosanne Boyland's cause of death covered-up?
18:57 - 25:16
What do you make of conspiracy theories that Ashli Babbitt didn't die that day?
25:16 - 31:14
Was Andrew Breitbart killed because of what he knew about Podesta?
31:14 - 33:18
Why are conservative women motivated by genderless political issues? 33:18 - 38:16
What was up with Robert Keith Packard in the "Camp Auschwitz" shirt?
38:16 - 40:10
The diversity of January 6 protestors
40:10 - 41:10
Will the truth about January 6 ever fully be revealed?
41:10 - 41:49
“The greatest mass injustice against American citizens since Japanese internment.”
41:49 - 43:52
Jan 6 Commission: "partisan and gutless as the people who commissioned it.”
43:52 - 48:45

Keywords
insurrectionjack cashillsimone goldashli babbittrosanne boylandvictoria whiterachel powellthe women of january 6
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy