The Women of January 6 w/ Jack Cashill

Jack Cashill has authored more than dozen books and collaborated on another twenty. He’s written about everything from Obama’s presidency, race, firearms, and the Clinton Body Count. Today he’s here to discuss his most recent book Ashli: the Untold Story of the Women of January 6. It unveils not only the untold story of Ashli Babbit, but many other intrepid women who came to Washington D.C for one simple reason: to demand the Jacobin elite give back their freedom! Stay tuned and hear the story of January 6 the media doesn’t want you to know…

***

CHAPTERS:

What made you want to focus on the women of Jan 6?

0:00 - 3:28

Men fared worse in court while women fared worse at the Capitol. Why?

3:28 - 7:27

Do the women of Jan 6 regret attending the protest?

7:27 - 9:19

Will Jan 6 alter the way conservatives approach the criminal justice system? 9:19 - 10:43

Were any of the women mad that Trump didn't pardon any Jan 6 protestors? 10:43 - 14:24

Will Jan 6 keep Trump supporters from showing up to protests in the future? 14:24 - 18:57

Was Rosanne Boyland's cause of death covered-up?

18:57 - 25:16

What do you make of conspiracy theories that Ashli Babbitt didn't die that day?

25:16 - 31:14

Was Andrew Breitbart killed because of what he knew about Podesta?

31:14 - 33:18

Why are conservative women motivated by genderless political issues? 33:18 - 38:16

What was up with Robert Keith Packard in the "Camp Auschwitz" shirt?

38:16 - 40:10

The diversity of January 6 protestors

40:10 - 41:10

Will the truth about January 6 ever fully be revealed?

41:10 - 41:49

“The greatest mass injustice against American citizens since Japanese internment.”

41:49 - 43:52

Jan 6 Commission: "partisan and gutless as the people who commissioned it.”

43:52 - 48:45