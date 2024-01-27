Protests in France

A selection of epic footage from protests in French cities. There are sheep on the streets, an abundance of burning manure and hay.

We are especially pleased with the tires, a lot of tires. Somehow it reminded us of the moments of the Maidan in 2014. Apparently, Ukraine provided a model in the use of force at that time.

Now the reasons for the protests are economic. Why the EU is having a hard time with the economy, against the backdrop of a reduction in social spending in favor of the military, and the deprivation of cheap Russian energy from production, is a total mystery.

Everything is very democratic. But soon they will start beating them with trunchons, and the experience of the “yellow vests” has shown that European politicians who are all subordinate to American interests, care little about the demands of the population of their own countries.