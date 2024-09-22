Gunslugs (2023, Mega Drive)

Gunslugs is a shoo't'em up and run'n'gun originally developed by Dutch company Orange Pixel for Ouya, iOS, Blackberry, Gamestick and Android. It was ported to the Mega Drive / Genesis and published by British company Space Pants Games. The game also came out for PC, Linux, macOS, Atari VCS 2600, Anstream, PS VITA, 3DS, Switch and Browsers.

A small group of commandos bravely stands against the evil Black Duck army who are trying to take over the world.

Gunslugs is a fast-paced run and gun platformer with procedurally generated levels. You have to fight through several worlds including airfields, jungles and even hell. Each world contains of two sub-levels and one boss level. The object of each level is to demolish three radar beacons, then proceed to the chopper which will pick you up and carry you off to the next one.

Your soldiers can run, jump, shoot and lean against low edges to fire from the safety of cover. Killed enemies drop various weapons, ammo, health items or gold. Weapons include flamethrowers, bouncing grenades, dual pistols that fire in two directions, jetpacks, high-power lasers and an egg-launching chicken gun. After shooting the pilot, you can enter and use Black Duck Army tanks. There are buildings wills randomly generated interiors you can enter. Sometimes, you find items, sometimes NPCs, stores or video game machines. The stores and some NPCs will sell you items for gold. At the game machines, you can play a bonus level for some gold. The machines may be used only once.