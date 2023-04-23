© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
@JeremyHerrell 说，是中国共产党已经命令美国拘留郭文贵，而且中共想让美国把他引渡回去。
It is the Chinese Communist Party that has ordered the U.S. to detain Guo Wengui, and the Communist Party wants the U.S. to extradite him back. @JeremyHerrell said.
