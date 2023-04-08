Earth's matriarchal rulers feminists teaching Satanism & its LGBTPB child anal & oral sex in school

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2023). The Illuminati NWO nephilim & chimera fake aliens incarnate avatars are now openly teaching Satanism and its LGBTPB (lesbian gay bisexual transvestite pedophile bestiality) child anal sex and child oral sex and child masturbation and pedophilia and bestiality in the Western feminist nations’ schools now. After we real Christians and the Holy Spirit in us finish our warnings and are raptured up to heaven, then the Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar bisexual “gay mafia elite” and Pleiadian Watcher fallen angel fake alien incarnate avatar quadsexual globalist elites and the Illuminati NWO reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist New Age Wicca witch LGBTPB (lesbian gay bisexual transvestite pedophile bestiality) orgy child sex magick ritual Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers feminists, who are torturing & lesbian raping (pegging) & satanically sacrificing & eating 12 million children every year and throwing their leftover human meat & bone ashes into the supermarket groceries & church food & fast-food restaurant food, will be able to freely confiscate the human specie’s children and lesbian rape them and gay mafia elite sodomize them and eat them. When the Western feminist nations’ “women’s equality” “female church donators loving” “Jezebel spirit filled” “Satan Lucifer’s ordained & allowed & trained & non-assassination-attempt-receiving” church pastors and religious Christian hordes, start redefining hundreds of Bible verses to worship hundreds of fake foreign gods, then the demons and fallen angels take over their governments and military and police and schools and churches, and confiscate their children and rape & sodomize them and eat them. They worship foreign gods like “women’s equality women’s head coverings rebellion goddess” Jezebel and “post-1960s love & light fake Christianity god” Sananda Jesus and “10% tithe income tax theft god” Mammon and “look like a Western hippo female pastor god” Adephagia and “second marriage adultery and over 50% highest divorce rate in Christian community god” Eros and “medical science witchcraft god” Semjaza and “Christian worship satanic rock music god” Ihy and “nationalism patriotism racism ethnicism god” Uncle Sam Samael and “thousands of child sacrifice ritual Christmas & Easter & Halloween pagan witch Satanist church celebration god” Moloch and “health insurance, retirement pension, home insurance, emergency food, emergency gold, guns, nuclear war bunker god” Heimdall and "pastors’ popularity reputation hubris god" Hybris and “safety & comfort & indifference goddess” Salus and “genetic descendants idols family from risk of assassination attempts by exposing evil goddess” Vesta and "cowardly traitor condoning all evils by hiding in silence from CIA microwave oven weapon cooking alive from next door homes & rooms and destruction of all income and genetic descendant family idols slaughtered god" Phobos and “loving pets as a member of the family while betraying & abandoning your Christian brother because you do not want to get poisoned goddess” Artemis.







Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine