Seducing the Amish into Satan's Politics

Can we not see how they have tons of people on line being drawn into the satanic realm, while we ever fervently emphasize how hard copies are so badly needed to combat these people who are doing all they can, trying to deceive even the Amish?

Off grid Doug encouraging the Amish (and maybe more so those who had been looking to the Amish as true separatists to follow in the footsteps of) to now vote in satan's politics:

https://youtu.be/VixeXLWdHXw?si=eRmduaOtEmVeMVKb

For those who may have never seen this video mentioned in today's message...

"As Constitutions Collapse":

https://www.bitchute.com/video/s4R8d10pQVdl/

Also for those interested, here are the Lahaina fires videos showing youtube pulling our comments and putting up fake ones:

First one:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ajg5By6va4Wr/

Second video confirming the suspicions of the first on youtube's evils:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/aFl1LvSSoYR2/

Blessings to all of you who "love' the thought of a government built on love, not on tyranny!

-dwaine

www.BiblicalCorrectnessMinistries.org



