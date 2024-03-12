How Not to Save America, Part One

From “pushing back” to “The Whoever Show” to social-media gluttony, this chapter of COUNTDOWN TO TOO LATE describes thirteen behaviors, reactions, and save-America endeavors that will never save America. (#1 of 2 parts)



(Chapter 7 of 11 from Countdown to Too Late, available spring 2024 from online booksellers as THE UNFOUNDING OF AMERICA. Next: “How Not to Save America, Part Two.”)