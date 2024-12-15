BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Μάθημα Θεολογίας (σχιζοφρενικό παραλήρημα) - Delusion
DAIMONES
DAIMONES
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • 6 months ago

Παραλήρημα : η σταθερή πεποίθηση που δεν επιδέχεται αλλαγή υπό το φως στοιχείων που την αντικρούουν. Ως παθολογία, είναι διαφορετική από μια πεποίθηση που βασίζεται σε ψευδείς ή ελλιπείς πληροφορίες, ψευδομνήμη, δόγμα, ψευδαίσθηση, παραισθήσεις ή κάποια άλλα παραπλανητικά αποτελέσματα της αντίληψης, καθώς τα άτομα με αυτές τις πεποιθήσεις είναι σε θέση να αλλάξουν ή να αναπροσαρμόσουν τις πεποιθήσεις τους, κατά την εξέταση των αποδεικτικών στοιχείων. Αν υπάρχει και σχιζοφρένεια τότε ο συνδιασμός είναι άκρως εκρηκτικός και....κατακομβικός.

Delusion : a firm belief that cannot be changed in the light of contradictory evidence. As a pathology, it is distinct from a belief based on false or incomplete information, false memory, dogma, delusion, hallucination, or some other misleading effect of perception, as persons with these beliefs are able to change or readjust their beliefs upon examination of the evidence. If schizophrenia is also present then the combination is highly explosive and....catacombic

Keywords
heresykoropiefrosynosdimitriadiillegal cultnikos gegios
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy